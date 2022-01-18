CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 83,762 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $208,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. 133,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

