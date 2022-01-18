CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $204.84 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.