CX Institutional Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $239.60 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.15 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.48.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

