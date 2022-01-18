CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $535.16 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $375.06 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.53.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

