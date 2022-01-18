CX Institutional Sells 218 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.40. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.