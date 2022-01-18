CX Institutional Sells 254 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 402.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.