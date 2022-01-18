CX Institutional Sells 31,788 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,788 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

