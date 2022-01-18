Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Million

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report sales of $4.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $8.57 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $20.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $267.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

CYTK stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $179,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

