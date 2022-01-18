Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Down 43.9% in December

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the December 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 14,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

