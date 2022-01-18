Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

