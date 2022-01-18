Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Data Knights Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 230,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,900. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.
Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile
Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.
