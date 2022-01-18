Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.05.

DDOG stock opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,657 shares of company stock worth $342,589,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Datadog by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Datadog by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 443.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

