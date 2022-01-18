Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 347,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,320. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

