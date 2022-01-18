Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.94. 14,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

