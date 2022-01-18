Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.20.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,750. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.06. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.