DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Achieves $99,095.47

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $99,095.47 and approximately $234.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

