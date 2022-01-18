Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the December 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,631.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from 5,400.00 to 5,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of DCHPF remained flat at $$67.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

