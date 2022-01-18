Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $126.88 million and $2.32 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.07485887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.30 or 0.99670234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

