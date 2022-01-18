Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DDF opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

