Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Lowered to €137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF opened at $96.03 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.18.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.