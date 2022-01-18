Dempze Nancy E Reduces Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 2.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 120.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,407 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 51.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 310,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $191.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

