Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 43,634 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 748.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.