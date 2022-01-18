Deutsche Bank AG Buys 70,306 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 324,142 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

