Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of ContextLogic worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WISH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $464,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 956,686 shares of company stock worth $4,043,225. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.72. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

WISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

