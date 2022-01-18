Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 8,507 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of AppHarvest worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

