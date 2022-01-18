Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Webster Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Webster Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

