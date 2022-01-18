Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,280

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.69) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.33).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,436.50 ($19.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market cap of £14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.71. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.91).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

