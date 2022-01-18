Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,280

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.69) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.33).
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,436.50 ($19.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market cap of £14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.71. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.91).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
