Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to 3,850.00

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 4,000.00 to 3,850.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,742.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $31.81 on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

