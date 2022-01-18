Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.70 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.70 ($6.48) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.24 ($8.22).

LHA opened at €7.24 ($8.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.40 and a 200 day moving average of €7.48.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

