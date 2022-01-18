Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

