Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

DPSGY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $62.26 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

