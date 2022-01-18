Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00004279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $92,499.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00734659 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00019947 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.