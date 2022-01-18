Devon Energy Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

