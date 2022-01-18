Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.49

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $3.20. Dewey Electronics shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

