Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Lifted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.77. 45,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.