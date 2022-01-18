DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Reaches $19.91 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and $192,267.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $39,583.00 or 0.94855071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.72 or 0.07463987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.59 or 0.99622855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007656 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.