Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,904.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $6,904.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00331069 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

