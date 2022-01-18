Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,943,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 78,637 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 66,506 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 284,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period.

DFAU stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.