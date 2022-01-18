Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $106.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.30.

DIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 176.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,080. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

