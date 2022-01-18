Diploma PLC (DPLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30.10 on February 4th

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,850 ($38.89) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,104 ($28.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,504 ($47.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,245.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 52.16.

In other Diploma news, insider Barbara Gibbes acquired 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($44.43) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($152,515.32). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.72), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,523,199.18).

Several research firms have weighed in on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.48) to GBX 3,290 ($44.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

