Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,617,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

