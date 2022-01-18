Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 389,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 784,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DSS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 507,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,728. Document Security Systems has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 95.37%. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 297.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Document Security Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Document Security Systems by 3,868.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 354,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 149.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

