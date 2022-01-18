DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.22

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.22 and last traded at $128.15, with a volume of 40150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.31, a PEG ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average of $248.49.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

