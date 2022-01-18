DODO (DODO) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. DODO has a market capitalization of $82.20 million and $31.84 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

