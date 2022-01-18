Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

DOM opened at GBX 421.20 ($5.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 301.40 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.46). The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 403.38.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Dominic Paul acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £53,340 ($72,779.37).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

