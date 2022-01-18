Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.92.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $473.04 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.67.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.