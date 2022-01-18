Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.72. Donegal Group shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 33,823 shares changing hands.

DGICA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 227,512 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

