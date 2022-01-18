Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

