DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

