Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Shares Up 0.1%

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.79. 630,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 585,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.